New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.98. New Gold shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 250,617 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TD Securities lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.47.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.46 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.