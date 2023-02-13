Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

