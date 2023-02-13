Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,980,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

