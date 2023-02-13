News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 889,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. News has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
News Company Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
