News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.10 Semi-annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 889,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. News has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

