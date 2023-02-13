News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,387. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
