News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,387. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

About News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in News in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

