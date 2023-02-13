NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 ($90.16) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.37) to GBX 7,000 ($84.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.52) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.12) to GBX 5,600 ($67.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,485.71 ($77.96).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,748 ($81.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,216.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,829.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,199.64. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 4,306 ($51.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,192 ($86.45).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

