Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

EFRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

