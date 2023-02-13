Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Update

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFRTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

EFRTF remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.