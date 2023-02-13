Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.