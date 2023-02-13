Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $460,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 0.4% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $119,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.63. 69,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.