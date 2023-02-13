Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) & BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Critical Contrast

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -1.85% -12.13% -1.26% BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.57 $3.66 million ($0.19) -31.21 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.33 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -43.50

This table compares Noodles & Company and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Noodles & Company and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noodles & Company currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than BT Brands.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co. engages in the operation of fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

