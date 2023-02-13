Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 2,124,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,722,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $686.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

