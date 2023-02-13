Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE NSTB remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

