NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NovAccess Global Stock Up 21.2 %

XSNX stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

