Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

