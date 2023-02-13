NuCypher Trading 14% Lower This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $97.84 million and $3.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

