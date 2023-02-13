Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nurix Therapeutics traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 281,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 367,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 701,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

