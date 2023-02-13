Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUW opened at $14.27 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.