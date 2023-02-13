Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NXC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
