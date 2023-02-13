Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NXC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

