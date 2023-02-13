Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.05.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
