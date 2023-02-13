Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NKG opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

