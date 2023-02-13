Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.