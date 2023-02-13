Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

