Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- Energy Blackout: How to Invest When Truth is Stranger than Fiction
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.