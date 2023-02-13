Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NMZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

