Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 56.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

