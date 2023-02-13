NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $47.21 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $47.21 or 0.00217104 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $311.28 million and $78,809.18 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 47.80036959 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,778.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

