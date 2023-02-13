Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $470.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.65) and last traded at GBX 466 ($5.60), with a volume of 74291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464.50 ($5.58).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 410.83. The firm has a market cap of £822.11 million and a PE ratio of 249.73.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

