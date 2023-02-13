Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0691

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $395.66 million and $128.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.06 or 0.06905502 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00080087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00059966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024744 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07430884 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $228,624,203.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.