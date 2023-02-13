ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Update

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

OBSV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.19. 342,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,418. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.56. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

