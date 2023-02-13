Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.81 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $257.74 million and $67.81 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

