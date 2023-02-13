Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $109.00 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

