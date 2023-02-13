Oder Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SHOP opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
