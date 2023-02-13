Oder Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Company Profile

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.