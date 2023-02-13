Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Home Depot stock opened at $317.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $357.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

