Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $171.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

