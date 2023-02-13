OKB Price Tops $40.21 (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $40.21 or 0.00185850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $9.92 billion and $53.93 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.61 or 0.28140843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.