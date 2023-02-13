OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

D stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

