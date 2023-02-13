OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

