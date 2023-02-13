OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,203 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.58 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

