OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $207.70 million and $22.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006791 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00080800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00060257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024530 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001770 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

