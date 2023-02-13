Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up approximately 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Omnicell worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $159.57.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

