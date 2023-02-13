OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 986,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,370. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

