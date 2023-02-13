Optimism Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00009936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $461.72 million and approximately $357.51 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00426064 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,092.28 or 0.28219103 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
