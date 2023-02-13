Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 582,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,756. The company has a market capitalization of $237.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

