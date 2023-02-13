Orbs (ORBS) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.93 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $92.93 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

