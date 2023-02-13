Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68.93 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.93 million and approximately $59.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,747,522 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

