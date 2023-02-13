Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTKGet Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 868,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,403,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

