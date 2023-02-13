Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 868,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,403,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
Overstock.com Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.
Institutional Trading of Overstock.com
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.