OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OVH Groupe in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OVH Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of OVHFF stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. OVH Groupe has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

OVH Groupe Company Profile

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

