Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $55.57 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

