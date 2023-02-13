Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

STRT stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.16. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.17.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

