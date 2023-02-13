Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,364 shares during the quarter. Amtech Systems makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.66% of Amtech Systems worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ASYS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.