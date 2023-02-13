Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Miller Industries worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

MLR stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

