Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.